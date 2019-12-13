President holds meeting with major media representatives of Belarus

Journalists, editors, experts, and managers of media publications attended the meeting. About 250 people gathered in the Palace of Independence. The Head of the State noted that he is well aware of the existence of the alternative points of view. According to Alexander Lukashenko, different views and positions must be taken into account at any event. There must be an alternative, competition, and a clash of opinions. Belarusian officials responsible for the work and development of the country's media environment are also present at the Palace of Independence today.



Similar meetings were held in Minsk, Mogilev, Grodno, Brest and Minsk regions. Alexander Lukashenko recently met with the country's teaching staff in the capital.



