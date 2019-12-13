President with working trip to Vitebsk

The President is on a working trip to Vitebsk today. The focus is on the situation with coronavirus in the region and in the country as a whole. Alexander Lukashenko is visiting Vitebsk Regional Maternity Hispital at this moment, where he will be informed about the work of the institution in the current epidemic situation. The hospital was redesigned to provide assistance to pregnant women, women in labor, gynecological patients with COVID-19 and symptoms of other respiratory pathologies. 45 pregnant women receive care in the hospital. 10 of them have pneumonia.



It is expected that Alexander Lukashenko will also take part in a meeting of the regional headquarters on countering coronavirus infection in Vitebsk Region today. Such headquarters have been set up in every region of the country. Their work is aimed at monitoring the situation, appoint aid to hospitals in the regions. The situation with COVID-19 is under personal control of the head of state. The President announced his intention to visit a number of regional medical institutions, established for coronavirus infection a week ago, while visiting 6th Minsk hospital. Such visits across the country will continue.