President convenes meeting on socio-political situation

The failure of new protests, terrorist attacks and establishment of a peaceful and safe life in the country were discussed at the meeting on the socio-political situation in the country.



The administrators of the destructive Telegram channels, sitting in Warsaw and Vilnius, have been trying to create blurry spring activity on the streets of Minsk. They invited people to gather for the Freedom Day. The methods of fugitive radicals are becoming more sophisticated. In their public pages, they also spread reports that the authorities were allegedly preparing a terrorist attack.



The country managed to prevent terrorist attacks in Minsk and in a military unit in Pechi. The organizers' trail leads to BYPOL. As you can see, any methods are used to destabilize the situation. No one got to the streets on Thursday or on weekends. The Belarusians are fed up with the events of the second half of last year and do not need new shocks. But on the other hand, the radicals from the opposition still demand a lot from them.



Last year, the nation was pressured psychologically, specially teachers, security officials, and journalists. The radicals spoiled property, threatened families, leaked phones, addresses and other personal data into the network. Despite all attempts, a color revolution in Belarus failed. The radicals are constantly changing their tactics, and one needs to be prepared for any events.



