Not a day can pass quietly without our Western neighbors inventing fakes and trying to drag our country into an international scandal. During the week we all saw the headlines claiming that "Belarus is deploying tanks towards Poland and the Baltic States" and "Russia will attack Ukraine, including from the side of Belarus."



This utter nonsense was spread, because Belarus is going to hold joint exercises with Russia. The maneuvers of the armed forces "Allied Resolve" will take place on February 10-20. But there's no suddenness, everything proceeds according to plan, the leaders of the Union State told about the upcoming training exercises back in December. Besides, do our neighbors really think that our countries will just watch in silence as they increase militarization along our borders with the help of the United States.



So strengthening our borders is a necessary measure. And it is a pity that we have to resort to it not only in the west, but also in the south of the country. Ukraine has become NATO's springboard for active training. This week, the conversation at the highest level on strengthening military security took place exactly in the southern region. Alexander Lukashenko went to the Luninets Districts, where one of the military airfields is located to see how air defense missions were carried out.



The people of Ukraine are now living in fear; many of them just want to flee the country. How else can it be, when every day you read the news that there will be a war tomorrow. At first it was presented in such a way that Russia is going to attack, and then it was mentioned that Belarus is eager to help.



The President inspected the fulfillment of the tasks of the combat duty air defense in the Luninets District.



The leaders of Belarus and Russia react to the militarization of the European region together. The Union State's response forces are now being tested. And the final stage will be joint exercises.



Imagine a simple situation. The Americans are conducting a special exercise called a nuclear responsibility sharing exercise. All the NATO countries participate in these exercises, and there are 30 of them. Imagine a plane, for example a Polish plane, armed with a modern nuclear bomb, which can crash on the Belarusian border or on the Russian border. And what would follow? It's high time the U.S. and its allies realized that the stakes are too high, so both Moscow and Minsk should warn the forces on the other side that, guys, it's time for you to stop.



At the end of the week Alexander Lukashenko went to the south of the country to discuss the emerging situation there with the generals. The conversation was held at the military airfield near Luninets. Here, among other things, different options to neutralize threats and stabilize the situation will be practiced.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



“It is with great pain in our hearts that we watch everything that is happening in Ukraine. Its current political leadership, being under foreign control, sometimes behaves unpredictably and inadequately. So in this case of unpredictability, inadequacy, and God forbid, military action, we have to be careful. We could not imagine that a few decades after the end of the Great Patriotic War, youth with Nazi swastikas will be marching along the central streets of Kiev and other cities. It is unacceptable for us because we will never forget everything that was happening in our territory.”



The infrastructure of the local airfield will be developed. There was a discussion about the prospects of forming air defense units.



The Belarusian-Russian exercises are purely defensive in nature. We are not threatening anyone. We are warning. And at such moments you understand why we often hear from Ukraine: "We wish we had such a leader!"



As they say, it's better to keep the gunpowder dry, but the emerging circumstances force the allies to react. And in this respect, Belarus and Russia have enough strength and means to defend their borders and to repulse the enemy in case of aggression.



