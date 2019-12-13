President: People need to be involved in cleaning activities

Making Minsk an example for others in the next five years is the task set by the President for the mayor of the city. The comprehensive development of the Belarusian capital was discussed today at the Palace of Independence. Snow removal was separately touched upon. The situation in recent days is not easy, and in some places it is extraordinary. According to the mayor, about 750 units of equipment were involved in clearing the streets of the capital. The townspeople are also called for help. In Minsk, according to Alexander Lukashenko, a strong team of leaders of various levels is working, and this issue must be resolved.



Due to difficult weather conditions, the head of Minsk City Executive Committee called on the townspeople to help with snow clearing, first of all in the courtyards, where parked private vehicles often interfere with snow clearing with the help of special equipment. So, from the side of utilities, points have been organized where they give out all the inventory. They also drew the attention of motorists to the need to be careful while driving and maintain a distance.