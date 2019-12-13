PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Venezuela's President welcomes All-Belarusian People’s Assembly

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, on behalf of the people and government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, congratulated President Alexander Lukashenko and all Belarusian people on the VI All-Belarusian People's Assembly held in Minsk (video).

