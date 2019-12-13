President: A high priority should be given to purpose, efficiency, fairness

The today's meeting at the Council of Ministers was dedicated to the investment program and the implementation of individual projects, the activities of business entities, the development of the electric power industry and agro-eco-tourism. Alexander Lukashenko’s reaction to some of the government’s proposals was perhaps unexpected for the ministers.

4 decrees and the law were brought up for discussion. Each of them affects various aspects of our life, affects people and the economy. So, before making a decision, a detailed analysis with the government is held.

President instructed to finalize the state investment program for 2021

Resources should be concentrated in those areas that are relevant today: healthcare, transport infrastructure, energy, land reclamation, roads, where the main funding will be sent. "The program will retain those projects that can in the near future give a real return in creating new jobs, receiving taxes in local budgets and supporting areas that are lagging behind in development."

The government proposes to amend the laws for business entities. This includes provisions that, through financial recovery measures, will improve the economic condition of enterprises, attract capital, stimulate managers for development.

President instructed to introduce harsh measures for violation of tax legislation

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: "The task for the government is to introduce tough measures for tax evasion. The entire industries are in the shadow, and we are just looking."