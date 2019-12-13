President awards honored people of Belarus

The President addressed the warmest words to beautiful Belarusian women. March 8 is celebrated earlier in the Palace of Independence. The President honored the fragile women and the elite of the army and power structures today.



Our defenders in uniform and lovely women were invited to the ceremony. The ladies received more attention due to the upcoming March 8.



The Head of the State handed epaulettes and medals for impeccable service, dedication and heroism. The ladies received the state awards. These are women who have achieved significance in the profession. Among them are teachers, doctors, athletes, cultural workers. It’s hard to believe that they easily combine the image of a leader with the role of a mother.



It turned out to be a very touching holiday. The President expressed gratitude to men for their service and many compliments to lovely women.



All guests also had an opportunity to study the interiors of the Palace. They walked through the famous halls, looked at the exotic trees, presented to our President, took photos in the Fireplace Hall, where 300 international events are usually held annually. The guests were given a reception on the occasion of the memorable event.



