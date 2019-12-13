PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Head of State presents Spiritual Revival Awards and President's special awards

Presentation of the Spiritual Revival Awards, special prizes of the President to the workers of culture and art, as well as the special prize "Belarusian Sports Olympus" was held today.

The event included awards, flowers and words of gratitude.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All