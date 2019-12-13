PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
President meets with CSTO Secretary General

Right now, command-staff exercises with the CSTO peacekeeping forces "Unbreakable Brotherhood - 2020" are continuing in Belarus. Over 900 people take part in them, more than 120 units of military and special equipment are involved. This is another measure of strategic containment in the difficult situation that is developing in the world and, in particular, in the post-Soviet countries.

