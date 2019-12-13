President meets teaching personnel

New rules for entering universities, the availability of education, the growth of salaries and the opportunity to get a dormitory for each student were discussed during a big conversation between the President and the teaching staff of the country.



A large-scale event was held in Belexpo complex, because 1000 people were invited! Education is a topic that somehow affects every Belarusian family. Discussions are held not only in the pedagogical environment, classrooms, but also at homes.



We live in digital time: electronic diaries, quizzes, textbooks! And the style of education itself was adjusted by a pandemic. But what remains real is knowledge. And their sources, the teaching staff, still have a big responsibility.



A lot has been done for Belarusian education: they updated the curriculum, provided the children with the opportunity to choose a profile in high school, because not all of them will need mathematics or chemistry in life. Nevertheless, there is a lot criticism from teachers, parents and students. Many are still skeptical of centralized testing. Still, you can’t see the personality behind the tests. Therefore, the Head of State suggested holding a public discussion regarding the rules for entering universities.



During today's conversation, it became clear: there will be many pleasant innovations in the education system. The President promised: during the next five years, the issue of hostels will be completely resolved.



