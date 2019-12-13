President meets with major media executives

Belarus has so far managed to protect its information space from mass manipulation and mediocracy when the national agenda is not dictated by the interests of society and the state, but by external forces, oligarchic groups, political clans, and journalists serving their interests. Such a conclusion can be based on the objective analysis of the media market situation, which was announced by the Head of the State at the Palace of Independence today. The President acknowledged the lag in the style of materials, but not in the content at the meeting with heads of state-owned media. Domestic media space will be founded on true opinion, author journalism, technological effectiveness, and reliance on information sovereignty.



Analytics and digitalization are expected from the printed press. Classical journalism with a reputation should actively and extensively convert materials into online journalism formats and work for the young audience. The priority is given to a national product in TV content. Its production on TV channels should not be lower than 30%. This speaks for information sovereignty. This indicator was exceeded by Belarus 1, 3, 5 and satellite 24 channels. The social-entertaining Belarus 2 keeps behind. But the costs of modernization and the lack of vibrant national projects and series were influenced by that. The President still speaks in favor of initiating modernization.



The President suggested discussing not only everyday issues of the media but also the current political agenda: relations with the eastern ally following the results of negotiations in Sochi. Most of the media leaders are bright publicists and presenters of copyright projects and it is important for them to be aware of the political issues firsthand.



