Presidential grants to support youth

A decree on the President’s grants in the field of youth policy has been signed by the Head of State. The grants will be awarded to the authors of the best socially significant projects submitted to the Belarusian National Youth Union during the final quarter of the last year. The nominees include pupils, students and working youth, who submitted projects aimed at preserving historical memory, patriotic education, charity support and development of social infrastructure.

All 493 applications have been processed. 250 of them have passed a full expert evaluation. We will hold a final meeting of the competition committee and determine the winners and conclude contracts with legal entities represented by these contestants. Then the funding will go directly to the applicants. The implementation of the decree will promote youth projects and increase the role of junior citizens in the implementation of state youth policy.