The President's Sports Club unites efforts with Special Olympics

There are a lot of events planned and it is hard to tell about them in two words. Briefly, these are events aimed at rehabilitation of children with special needs through physical education and sport. And besides that, this is the development of different Special Olympics programs. Volunteer program, medical program, parent program and many other programs of Special Olympics movement are implemented in our country. Next January, Slutsk is going to host the sports festival "Young Athletes" which is expected to have 50 attendees.

