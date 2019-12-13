PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
The President's Sports Club unites efforts with Special Olympics

On October 20, the President's Sports Club and Belarusian Special Olympics Committee signed an agreement on cooperation and told about the nearest perspectives.

There are a lot of events planned and it is hard to tell about them in two words. Briefly, these are events aimed at rehabilitation of children with special needs through physical education and sport. And besides that, this is the development of different Special Olympics programs. Volunteer program, medical program, parent program and many other programs of Special Olympics movement are implemented in our country. Next January, Slutsk is going to host the sports festival "Young Athletes" which is expected to have 50 attendees.


