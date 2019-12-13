3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
The President's Sports Club unites efforts with Special Olympics
On October 20, the President's Sports Club and Belarusian Special Olympics Committee signed an agreement on cooperation and told about the nearest perspectives.
There are a lot of events planned and it is hard to tell about them in two words. Briefly, these are events aimed at rehabilitation of children with special needs through physical education and sport. And besides that, this is the development of different Special Olympics programs. Volunteer program, medical program, parent program and many other programs of Special Olympics movement are implemented in our country. Next January, Slutsk is going to host the sports festival "Young Athletes" which is expected to have 50 attendees.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All