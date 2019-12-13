Presidential Sports Club unveils basketball court in Minsk

This is the first court in the city of Minsk with such characteristics for professional teams. You see, it has state-of-the-art surface that we don't have anywhere else in the country. The surface is American, specialized and certified. And there are grounds for children where there is a basketball tree so that all children, regardless of their height and age, could try themselves in basketball, make the first step, shoot through the hoop. On August 6, the opening of another facility within the "Sport for All" project will take place. It will be a workout playground in Smorgon.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Chairman of the Belarusian Basketball Federation