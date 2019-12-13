3.42 RUB
Presidential Sports Club unveils basketball court in Minsk
A basketball court was unveiled in a picturesque area of Drozdzy reservoir on Pobediteley Avenue under the republican social project of the Presidential Sports Club to support a healthy lifestyle "Sport for All". This time, the project was implemented in association with the Minsk City Executive Committee and the Belarusian Basketball Federation.
This is the first court in the city of Minsk with such characteristics for professional teams. You see, it has state-of-the-art surface that we don't have anywhere else in the country. The surface is American, specialized and certified. And there are grounds for children where there is a basketball tree so that all children, regardless of their height and age, could try themselves in basketball, make the first step, shoot through the hoop.On August 6, the opening of another facility within the "Sport for All" project will take place. It will be a workout playground in Smorgon.
