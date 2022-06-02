President receives report from the Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Belarusian Society of Hunters and Fishermen

Igor Shunevich, former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has been working in this position for more than half a year. He looked at the work of the association with fresh eyes. The President was interested in proposals on its development. One of the questions was how to involve hunters in the fight against the wild boar, which becomes the transmitter of the African swine fever. The President also supported a proposal to create a museum of hunting and fishing in Belarus and a National Trophy Book of Belarus.