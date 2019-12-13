President informed about all aspects for All-Belarusian People's Assembly

The main directions of preparation and holding of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly are in the focus of the President's attention today.



3 days are left until the forum. And this is the final opportunity to assess at the highest level whether everything is ready for an important event of the republican scale. It will bring together over 2 000 delegates and 300 guests. There are a lot of organizational moments. No trifles and shortcomings must distract the participants from the discussions. Convenient logistics, comfortable working conditions, and safety. The President was informed today about all the nuances of readiness for the forum. It was preceded by a large-scale sociological study. Last week, Alexander Lukashenko urged Belarusians not to stand aside, but to speak openly and honestly on the most pressing issues. A public survey will reflect the mood in society. This will help to correct the agenda of the All-Belarusian Assembly.



The All-Belarusian People's Assembly will become the most important event in the life of the state. It will determine the course of the country's development in all spheres. Key issues will be resolved in discussions and disputes. For this, the forum has elected delegates who represent different regions, strata of society, and spheres of life. Getting answers to the most urgent requests of people is the main goal of this forum. It will result in a resolution that will define the concept of development. It will be presented in detail by the program of socio-economic development for the next five years.