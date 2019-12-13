3.42 RUB
Youth Council at Ministry of Health starts its work
A youth council began its work at the Ministry of Health. It consists of 25 people under 31. They are college students, university students, interns, and employees of the medical industry from all regions of the country who made achievements in this field. The first meeting was attended by the Minister. It is expected that such face-to-face meetings will be held once a quarter. The agenda includes issues of concern to young doctors.
