Council for Strategic Projects set up under President of Belarus

In order to improve the planning, development and implementation of strategic projects, introduction of the results of scientific activity into production, the Council for Strategic Projects has been established under the President of Belarus. The corresponding decree № 357 "On the Council for Strategic Projects" was signed by President Alexander Lukashenko on November 20, reports the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is entrusted with the Council's activities. It will be headed by chairman of the Presidium of NAS Vladimir Gusakov.

The main tasks of the Council are to coordinate the search and selection of promising strategic projects, as well as their support; to analyze the relevance, political and economic feasibility, competitiveness of proposed and implemented strategic projects; to develop proposals to improve the implementation of strategic projects.

As previously reported, October 20, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting to improve the system of planning and control over the implementation of strategic projects. The head of state reminded that back in spring he had instructed the government, the National Academy of Sciences and his assistant Alexander Kosinets to work on the creation of the so-called brain center in the country, capable of evaluating and supervising large-scale projects.

