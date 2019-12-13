Council for Strategic Projects set up under President of Belarus

In order to improve the planning, development and implementation of strategic projects, introduction of the results of scientific activity into production, the Council for Strategic Projects has been established under the President of Belarus. The corresponding decree № 357 "On the Council for Strategic Projects" was signed by President Alexander Lukashenko on November 20, reports the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is entrusted with the Council's activities. It will be headed by chairman of the Presidium of NAS Vladimir Gusakov.

The main tasks of the Council are to coordinate the search and selection of promising strategic projects, as well as their support; to analyze the relevance, political and economic feasibility, competitiveness of proposed and implemented strategic projects; to develop proposals to improve the implementation of strategic projects.