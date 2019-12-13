PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Tourists from highly infected countries must be self-insulated for 14 calendar days at home

The Council of Ministers has identified measures to prevent the importation and spread of coronavirus. Persons arriving in Belarus from countries with COVID-19 should be self-insulated at home for 14 calendar days from the date of arrival in Belarus and not be subject to subsequent passage through the border. These actions do not apply to foreigners traveling in transit to return to their place of residence, drivers of international affairs, crew members of aircraft and a number of others.

