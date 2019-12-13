3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Tourists from highly infected countries must be self-insulated for 14 calendar days at home
The Council of Ministers has identified measures to prevent the importation and spread of coronavirus. Persons arriving in Belarus from countries with COVID-19 should be self-insulated at home for 14 calendar days from the date of arrival in Belarus and not be subject to subsequent passage through the border. These actions do not apply to foreigners traveling in transit to return to their place of residence, drivers of international affairs, crew members of aircraft and a number of others.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All