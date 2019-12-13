Council of Ministers continues to receive citizens

On August 20, the problems of Belarusians will be solved by the Minister of Emergencies Vadim Sinyavski, on 25 August by Minister of Forestry Vital Drozha, and on August 27 by Minister of Architecture and Construction Ruslan Parkhamovich.

Personal meetings are held in Minsk from 10 am. Phone numbers for appointment are on the screen.

Tomorrow, as usual, deputy chairmen of regional, city and district executive committees will contact you. In Minsk, the chairperson of the Council of Deputies Natalia Yakubitskaya will answer citizens' questions.