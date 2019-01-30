New application of HTP resident allows trying on shoes using smartphone

An HTP resident has released a new application that uses augmented reality to let one try on shoes with the help of a smartphone.



The domestic startup Wanna Kicks has presented to the world a unique service that allows you to purchase the right shoes without leaving home. The principle of operation is simple: you first need to choose your favorite model, and then point the smartphone camera at your feet. As a result, a virtual 3D model will appear on your feet. The service works on the basis of artificial intelligence and, according to the creators, the development has no analogues in the world.