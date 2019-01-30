PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
New application of HTP resident allows trying on shoes using smartphone

An HTP resident has released a new application that uses augmented reality to let one try on shoes with the help of a smartphone.

The domestic startup Wanna Kicks has presented to the world a unique service that allows you to purchase the right shoes without leaving home. The principle of operation is simple: you first need to choose your favorite model, and then point the smartphone camera at your feet. As a result, a virtual 3D model will appear on your feet. The service works on the basis of artificial intelligence and, according to the creators, the development has no analogues in the world.

There are 10 models of virtual shoes in the application, but with each update the range will be expanded. It is noteworthy that the application became popular in just a matter of hours: at the moment it has already been installed by more than 4 thousand users.

