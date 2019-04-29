Half of hotel rooms booked for II European Games

The Belarusian capital continues to prepare for the II European Games. Approximately half of the hotel rooms are already booked. More than 20 hotels will receive guests in Minsk. And in order to maintain a sporting atmosphere, they organize points of sale for official products and souvenirs, as well as themed photo zones. In total, over 30 thousand guests from more than 50 countries of the world are awaited for the multisport forum in Minsk.