Take part and send your video clip in support of Belarusian Paralympians
Exactly two weeks are left till the end of the action in support of the Belarusian Paralympians entitled "No double standards over the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities". We remind you that anyone who is not indifferent to the situation of our athletes can send their video clip to the official mail of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. By this time fifty Belarusians, both disabled athletes and ordinary fans, have already taken part in the action.
The action will be over on December 23.
After that, all the videos will be sent to the International Paralympic Committee, the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and other international organization, which are supposed to enforce the rights of people with disabilities.
