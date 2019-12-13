Principles of peace, friendship, mutual understanding, harmony and respect presented at national project "School of Peace" presented in Minsk

A nationwide project "School of Peace" was presented in Minsk. Principles of peace, friendship, mutual understanding, harmony and respect are the basis of upbringing for children and youth. This is a joint program of the Belarusian Peace Foundation and the Ministry of Education. Minsk College of Electronics was the first to be officially awarded the title of "School of Peace". Before that the project was held in the test mode. Over the three years, 20 schools across the country took part in it. It is planned that at least one "School of Peace" will appear in each region.