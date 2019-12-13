International conference “Historical Memory: Great Victory through Unity” adopts final resolution

To unite efforts and protect the truth. These days Minsk has become the center of the international conference “Historical Memory: The Great Victory through Unity”. The President of Belarus sent his greetings to the participants.



The final resolution of the parliamentary conference



The final point of the conference was the adoption of the resolution. It was announced from the official rostrum of the Government House. This is the joint work of parliamentarians, scientists and diplomats from several countries. Only together, by uniting our efforts, we will be able to confront the global challenges of falsifying the outcome of the WWII and the Great Patriotic War.



We are together to oppose the falsification of the outcome of the WWII and the Great Patriotic War:



Stanislav Zas, CSTO General Secretary:



"The resolution confirms such a consolidating position of all our states, represented by parliamentarians to historical memory of the Great Patriotic War as well as history lessons of the Great Patriotic War."



Belarus is the initiator of the international forum. It was held under the aegis of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus. It was based on the legislative regulations in the issue of protection of historical truth adopted by Belarus.



