Additional measures taken to organize system of radioactive waste management in Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree №101 "On the organization of the radioactive waste management system," aimed at ensuring the functioning of the system of long-term storage and disposal of radioactive waste on April 12, BelTA informs.

The decree determines the sources of funding for the activities of a specially authorized organization - national operator for radioactive waste management, as well as the general design organization for scientific support of the design and construction of radioactive waste management facilities.