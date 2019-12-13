EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Additional measures taken to organize system of radioactive waste management in Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree №101 "On the organization of the radioactive waste management system," aimed at ensuring the functioning of the system of long-term storage and disposal of radioactive waste on April 12, BelTA informs.

The decree determines the sources of funding for the activities of a specially authorized organization - national operator for radioactive waste management, as well as the general design organization for scientific support of the design and construction of radioactive waste management facilities.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All