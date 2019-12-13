3.40 RUB
Additional measures taken to organize system of radioactive waste management in Belarus
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree №101 "On the organization of the radioactive waste management system," aimed at ensuring the functioning of the system of long-term storage and disposal of radioactive waste on April 12, BelTA informs.
The decree determines the sources of funding for the activities of a specially authorized organization - national operator for radioactive waste management, as well as the general design organization for scientific support of the design and construction of radioactive waste management facilities.
