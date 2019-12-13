3.41 RUB
"Hello, Belarus! Thank you!" - first fall group of children from Donbass arrives in our country
The first fall group of children from Donbass arrived in Belarus for recuperation. This is a composite group from several frontline and half-destroyed towns. A total of 48 people from Lisichansk and Severo-Donetsk.
All of them came to our country thanks to the project of the Union State with the support of the fund of Paralympian Alexei Talai. Today they will leave for Novopolotsk, where three weeks of excursion, sports and entertainment programs are waiting for them, including Polotsk and the capital. A family from Donetsk has also arrived with them. It will go for medical rehabilitation in Ostroshitsky Gorodok.
"Hello, Belarus! Thank you!" - the children shout with glee.
"Good, it was interesting looking out the window at the big cities. Haven't seen them in a while," says a teenager.
"I want to sleep first thing, then I want to go to school, get acquainted and make new friends," says the girl.
"We are very happy we came, it's so beautiful here, at least we'll rest a little," says the girl.
Svitlana Mostovaya, accompanying the group (Severodonetsk):
“We were happy that we have an opportunity to change the environment for the children. We know Belarus as our relatives, caring, kind people. When your President speaks, we hear, we see that he is concerned about peace. This is the most important thing.”
