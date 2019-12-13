Vaccination centers in Minsk to be organized in 11 hospitals

Starting from today, it will be possible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in hospitals, reported the Ministry of Health. Vaccination centers will be organized in the capital on the basis of 11 health care institutions, as well as in the Emergency Medical Services and Minsk Center for Surgery, Transplantology and Hematology. All facilities have the necessary equipment compliant with the requirements of the "cold chain". The detailed information about their work will be posted on the institutions' websites. All who wish will be able to get vaccinated. For this purpose, it is necessary to have documents certifying one's identity. In total, about 700,000 people received the first dose of the anti-COVID, and almost 400,000 were fully vaccinated.