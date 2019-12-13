3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Vaccination centers in Minsk to be organized in 11 hospitals
Starting from today, it will be possible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in hospitals, reported the Ministry of Health. Vaccination centers will be organized in the capital on the basis of 11 health care institutions, as well as in the Emergency Medical Services and Minsk Center for Surgery, Transplantology and Hematology. All facilities have the necessary equipment compliant with the requirements of the "cold chain". The detailed information about their work will be posted on the institutions' websites. All who wish will be able to get vaccinated. For this purpose, it is necessary to have documents certifying one's identity. In total, about 700,000 people received the first dose of the anti-COVID, and almost 400,000 were fully vaccinated.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All