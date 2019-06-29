Belarusian winners of II European Games transfer funds to Belarus’ sports facilities together with President’s Sports Club

In the framework of the action of the President’s Sports Club Olympic Way Belarusian winners of the II European Games continue to transfer funds to sports facilities of the country. Thus, freestyle wrestler Ali Shabanov, who won the silver award, sent 10 thousand rubles to the Grodno Olympic Reserve Center, from which he graduated in 2014. This institution is preparing Olympic champions and prize-winners of world championships in nine sports. Freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling are developing most actively here. At the II European Games, Grodno athletes make up 80% of the national team in these kinds of sports.