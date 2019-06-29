3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian winners of II European Games transfer funds to Belarus’ sports facilities together with President’s Sports Club
In the framework of the action of the President’s Sports Club Olympic Way Belarusian winners of the II European Games continue to transfer funds to sports facilities of the country. Thus, freestyle wrestler Ali Shabanov, who won the silver award, sent 10 thousand rubles to the Grodno Olympic Reserve Center, from which he graduated in 2014. This institution is preparing Olympic champions and prize-winners of world championships in nine sports. Freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling are developing most actively here. At the II European Games, Grodno athletes make up 80% of the national team in these kinds of sports.
In total, 17 students of the Grodno Olympic Reserve Center take part in the II European Games.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All