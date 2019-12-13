3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
No signs of coronavirus found on Belarusians evacuated from Wuhan
Belarusians evacuated to Kazakhstan from Wuhan have no signs of coronavirus. This was reported by Minister of Health of Belarus Vladimir Karanik. 5 of our citizens remain in hospital in Kazakhstan. They will spend the next two weeks in the infectious disease unit of the multidisciplinary hospital near Nur-Sultan. Once the quarantine is over, the decision will be made to send them back home. According to the Belarusian embassy, 12 of our compatriots were in Wuhan. Contacts have been established with 8 of them. Kazakhstan and Russia have confirmed their readiness to сontinue the quarantine.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All