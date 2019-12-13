No signs of coronavirus found on Belarusians evacuated from Wuhan

Belarusians evacuated to Kazakhstan from Wuhan have no signs of coronavirus. This was reported by Minister of Health of Belarus Vladimir Karanik. 5 of our citizens remain in hospital in Kazakhstan. They will spend the next two weeks in the infectious disease unit of the multidisciplinary hospital near Nur-Sultan. Once the quarantine is over, the decision will be made to send them back home. According to the Belarusian embassy, 12 of our compatriots were in Wuhan. Contacts have been established with 8 of them. Kazakhstan and Russia have confirmed their readiness to сontinue the quarantine.







