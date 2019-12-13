3.41 RUB
Sobriety Race held in Minsk
Belarus ran into the New Year in a sportive way. Traditionally, on January 1, the buffs of a healthy lifestyle joined the Sobriety Race. Athletes from different parts of Belarus take part in it. And this time more than 500 people wishing to run 5 km and get an unforgettable energy boost for the whole year gathered at the start near the Christmas tree near the Palace of Sports. A sea of smiles, New Year mood and colorful costumes of the participants. Even Santa Claus changed his warm felt boots for comfortable sneakers.
The Sobriety Race in Minsk was held for the 5th time. Similar races were held in other cities of Belarus: Grodno, Polotsk and Soligorsk.
