Sobriety Race held in Minsk

Belarus ran into the New Year in a sportive way. Traditionally, on January 1, the buffs of a healthy lifestyle joined the Sobriety Race. Athletes from different parts of Belarus take part in it. And this time more than 500 people wishing to run 5 km and get an unforgettable energy boost for the whole year gathered at the start near the Christmas tree near the Palace of Sports. A sea of smiles, New Year mood and colorful costumes of the participants. Even Santa Claus changed his warm felt boots for comfortable sneakers.