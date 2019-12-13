Sales of electronic cigarettes under special MART control

MART takes under special control the retail outlets where e-cigarettes and e-cigarette liquids are sold. The reason is numerous violations on the part of sellers. What should be kept in closed sections in a specialized department or in a separate kiosk, often appears in the open shop window, for example, disposable vapes, already filled with liquid. Therefore, control measures will be strengthened: today there was a meeting with representatives of all areas in the MART. The regulator reminded about the rules of trade and penalties for their violation.



The rules of sale of nicotine-containing liquids have been in force in Belarus for a year and a half already. All of them must be in a closed showcase, whether large or small stores. But as practice has shown, not all sellers work according to the law. MART today held a meeting with representatives of all areas, calling for order in the market and ensuring a level playing field for businesses.



Since 2020, in supermarkets tobacco cigarettes and e-cigarette liquids are sold in specialized departments, but also in closed containers. It is also forbidden to sell cigarettes in self-service stores.



