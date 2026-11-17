The 32nd International Specialized Wholesale Exhibition -FairPRODEXPO-2026 is opening in Minsk.

It welcomes manufacturers and suppliers of food, beverages, raw materials, ingredients, equipment, and technologies for the food industry. The geography of participants has expanded significantly this year. Companies from Belarus, Russia, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, the Republic of Korea, and China will showcase their products. This year, 344 product samples from more than 90 companies will be presented at the International Tasting Competition "PRODEXPO: Traditions. Quality. Innovations." As usual, the best products and manufacturers of the season will be recognized.

Ksenia Meleshko, Head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Belarus:

"In 2026, more than 160 exhibitors will be participating in the exhibition, representing Belarusian food products. Enterprises from all regions of the Republic of Belarus, as well as enterprises of the Belgospischeprom concern, will participate. We will have separate stands displaying fishery products and Belarusian honey. This year, our exhibition space is significantly larger than last year: approximately 1,665 square meters."

The central event of the exhibition will be the forum "Cooperative Interaction within the CIS," dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Commonwealth. From November 18 to 20, the exhibitors will hold talks with retail chains, distributors, and wholesale companies from various countries.