PRODEXPO-2026 to Start in Belarus on November 17

International exhibitions facilitate expanding of export opportunities. PRODEXPO-2026 kicks off in Belarus on November 17th. More than 160 exhibitors will participate.

This year's exhibition space is nearly 1,700 square meters. More than 160 representatives from seven countries will showcase their products.

Domestic companies have prepared a range of new products. As always, they are setting trends. The high-protein, low-sugar, and protein segment is expanding. Convenient formats and snacks are becoming increasingly popular.

Igor Gruzo, Deputy Chairman of the Belgospischeprom Concern:

"The PRODEXPO-2026 exhibition and fair is an international event. In addition to our traditional representatives from the Russian Federation, representatives from the Republic of Azerbaijan are also participating. The Asian market is also well represented this year, with companies from Vietnam, Korea, and China. At the same time, we see great potential in allowing any visitor to visit the exhibition and sample our products. Since PRODEXPO is an exhibition and a fair, we provide the opportunity to purchase these products."

Business negotiations will also be held with trade and economic partners, buyers, and retail chains located in the CIS countries.