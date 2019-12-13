Preparations for the 6th All-Belarusian People's Assembly continue

Delegates are approved by city and district councils of deputies in every region. Public associations also nominate candidates. Belaya Rus is among them. Among those who will represent the organization are specialists of different spheres and professions, who reached the heights in industrial and scientific activities.



Nikolai Borysenka, historian, member of the Union of Writers of Belarus: "Let there be different opinions, but we should unite and work out a centrist position of different points of view. This is probably one of the main tasks in all spheres, not only in politics. A large-scale forum, the 6th All-Belarusian People's Assembly is scheduled to take place in Minsk on February 11 and 12.



