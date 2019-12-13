Criminal investigation into genocide of Belarusian people during Great Patriotic War continues

The processing of data and the development of a map of burned villages in Belarus are coming to an end. Prosecutor General Andrei Shved told about this during a conversation with students and lecturers of the BSUIR. Now, the prosecutors continue to investigate the criminal case of genocide of the Belarusian people during the Great Patriotic War. The 52nd search battalion of the armed forces carries out excavations throughout the country. About 200 new places of mass murders of people were found. In some cases, the murders of tens of thousands of Belarusians are confirmed. The evidence gathering from live witnesses of those terrible events is practically finished. More than 10 thousand people were interrogated. They include prisoners of concentration camps and witnesses of murders. The list of alive SS-men who now reside in the territory of 17 states was specified and supplemented.