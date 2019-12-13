3.42 RUB
Criminal investigation into genocide of Belarusian people during Great Patriotic War continues
The processing of data and the development of a map of burned villages in Belarus are coming to an end. Prosecutor General Andrei Shved told about this during a conversation with students and lecturers of the BSUIR. Now, the prosecutors continue to investigate the criminal case of genocide of the Belarusian people during the Great Patriotic War. The 52nd search battalion of the armed forces carries out excavations throughout the country. About 200 new places of mass murders of people were found. In some cases, the murders of tens of thousands of Belarusians are confirmed. The evidence gathering from live witnesses of those terrible events is practically finished. More than 10 thousand people were interrogated. They include prisoners of concentration camps and witnesses of murders. The list of alive SS-men who now reside in the territory of 17 states was specified and supplemented.
During the conversation, other topics were also touched upon, including the refusal of the Polish and Lithuanian side to extradite the criminals, who committed crimes in our country, to Belarus. Andrei Shved noted that in this way these states actually ignore their international obligations. In this regard, the Belarusian side has suspended its work on some of the materials coming from these countries on the condition of reciprocity. Now the situation is being analyzed. According to the Prosecutor General, consultations may be initiated in the future to clarify whether such treaties are needed at all, if they are not implemented.
