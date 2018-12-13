PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Visit of large group of Russian journalists to Belarus continues

This morning, about a hundred representatives of mass media will visit the sports facilities of the capital including Minsk-Arena and Dinamo Stadium.

Yesterday, the guests comprehensively studied the features of the development of engineering in our country. At the factories of the Amkodor holding they got acquainted with the new products - construction and forestry machines, which will be exported to the regions of Russia. In addition, the journalists visited Stadler-Minsk.

Today, the Russian journalists will visit the High-Tech Park. The HTP is of particular interest, because the subject of many reports and articles is the experience of Belarus in the IT sphere.

