Nomination of delegates to Sixth All-Belarusian People's Assembly continues

It is symbolic that the country is entering the New Year with a great people's dialogue. The nomination of delegates to the Sixth All-Belarusian People's Assembly continues. There will be 2, 700 participants in total. We are expecting 310 representatives from each region and 370 from Minsk. One of the important topics to be discussed is the Program of social and economic development of Belarus for the next 5 years. Big work has already been done to collect the proposals. The Belarusians voiced them during dialogues and at public receptions. The initiatives touched upon all the important spheres of people's lives.