Proposals on All-Belarusian People's Assembly and the Electoral Code continue to come in

Although the public discussion of the draft laws on the All-Belarusian People's Assembly and the Electoral Code has ended, proposals continue to come in. This was reported by Sergey Sivets, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Legislation and State Building of the Council of the Republic, at a meeting with the collegium of lawyers. For lawyers from different cities of the country there was a tour about the building of the Upper Chamber of Parliament, where laws are adopted. It is important to hear the opinion and to explain the nuances of the new drafts, which are now being brought in line with the updated Constitution. The parliamentarians have 2 years for that. Lawyers are interested in details.



The lawyers in the Council of the Republic discussed the draft "Unified Code of Civil Procedure". It is already being prepared for the first reading in the House of Representatives.

