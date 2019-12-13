EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Citizens' receptions in Council of Ministers continue

Today Alexander Shumilin, the Chairman of the State Committee on Science and Technology, will talk to citizens.

On April 30, the questions of Belarusians will be answered by Minister of Information Vladimir Pertsov. Personal consultations will be held by appointment in Minsk from 10 a.m.


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All