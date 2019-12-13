Promotion of sports, healthy lifestyles, regional and national brands - main objectives Vytoki festival

Brest region lived these days as a holiday. Promotion of sports, healthy lifestyle and regional and national brands. This is the main objective of the popular Belarusian festival called Vytoki. This year the project has already visited the Gomel region and Rechitsa in particular, and the day before it was held in Stolin.



Craftsmen fairs, workshops and seminars, food-court and family recreation zones, and most importantly, the rich and educational program were the distinctive features of the festival. Everyone who came to the festival was able to try oneself in several sports and even went home with a memorable gift. Belarusian designers presented their collection of clothes, and music fans took part ina vocal competition. According to tradition, Vytoki ended with a concert and colorful fireworks.



Novogrudok is going to be the next capital of sports and cultural festival on June 17-18.



