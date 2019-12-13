EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Cloud technologies in action discussed at seminar in Vitebsk

Representatives of government agencies, organizations and enterprises, as well as private companies are among the participants. State Cloud project has already united more than 500 tons of various organizations. At the meeting, they discussed compliance with legislation in the field of information technology, and discussed aspects of public procurement in IT.

The seminar will continue in the District Centers of Vitebsk Region. National SMART Platform project will be presented to the participants. It offers its clients various opportunities and opens up new possibilities for the development of the region.

