Draft amendments to Constitution of Belarus to be sent to President within week

The draft amendments to the Constitution will be submitted to the President within a week. This was announced today by the Chairman of the Constitutional Commission. Petr Miklashevich noted that after the Big Conversation with the Head of State, several meetings were held, where the comments were analyzed. The Constitutional Commission proposes to change 53 articles of the Basic Law, introduce 14 new articles and exclude the 2nd article.



After the consideration of the documents by the President, a meeting of the Constitutional Commission will take place with the participation of the Head of State. The formation of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, the death penalty, as well as the nomination of deputies will be considered.

