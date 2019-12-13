3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Draft amendments to Constitution of Belarus to be sent to President within week
The draft amendments to the Constitution will be submitted to the President within a week. This was announced today by the Chairman of the Constitutional Commission. Petr Miklashevich noted that after the Big Conversation with the Head of State, several meetings were held, where the comments were analyzed. The Constitutional Commission proposes to change 53 articles of the Basic Law, introduce 14 new articles and exclude the 2nd article.
After the consideration of the documents by the President, a meeting of the Constitutional Commission will take place with the participation of the Head of State. The formation of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, the death penalty, as well as the nomination of deputies will be considered.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All