Draft Land Code discussed in Belynichi by deputies, heads of enterprises and village councils

It will become easier to get a plot of land for construction or farming, and even to buy the whole farmstead. Parliamentarians are preparing to adopt the renewed Land Code in the second reading. A seminar with deputies, heads of local enterprises and village councils was held in Belynichi. The main objective of such meetings is to create a code that would remove all delays and become an assistant in solving land issues.

Vladimir Andreichenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus: “Such task was set by the President of our country in February of this year before the Deputy Corps. I want to say that a lot of work has been done. Just 14 working group meetings have been held so far. Therefore, the introduction of amendments and additions to the Land Code will promote and this is the main thing the development of rural areas.”

As the analysis shows, 15% of citizens' appeals to institutions refer to land relations, they top the rating of problems. And according to the current Code, some of them can be solved only by the President. The new document is in fact a fulfillment of the head of state's promise to redistribute authorities and responsibilities.