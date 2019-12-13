Anton Goloskok, first deputy director and chief engineer of Minsk Water Board, told journalists how the project to fully transfer Minsk to artesian sources is being implemented, BELTA reports.

"This project is currently underway. I think that those who drove along the ring road (especially towards the Brest highway) could pay attention to the fact that construction equipment is actively working there, pipelines are being laid. This is just one of the stages of the project to transfer Minsk to underground sources," said Anton Goloskok.

According to him, the work on laying water supply networks is being actively carried out today. "At the moment this project is in the active stage of implementation," said the first deputy director.