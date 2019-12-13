3.43 RUB
NewDraft Administrative Offences Code
From this year police officers will deal with noisy neighbors. Such a measure was proposed for the new Administrative Offences Code, which may come into force in the near future.
According to the new code draft, article 22.12 "violation of the rules for use of living quarters" provides for a fine from 2 to 10 base values for noise and vibration in the house from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. (the sound of TV, radio, tape recorder, playing musical instruments, loud speech, noise from animals). The repeated violation will lead to a fine of up to 30 base values. The same responsibility is specified for noise from repairs on weekends and holidays, as well as on weekdays from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.
