Draft of new constitution to be widely discussed before referendum

Today, the fourth meeting of the Constitutional Commission was held. Proposals to change the provisions of the main law of the country on the functions and powers of Parliament were considered.

It is proposed to give the All-Belarusian People's Assembly a constitutional status. Its delegates will be elected for five years. The idea to restrict MPs' opportunities to work in the executive branch was supported, as Valery Mitskevich noted. Most importantly, it violates the principle of separation of powers. The age qualification will not be changed.

The head of state repeatedly emphasised: the activities of the Commission should be open for people as much as possible. The Commission will be accumulating everything in order to submit its proposals on changing the Basic Law to the President by August 1. The draft of the new Constitution will be widely discussed by the public at different levels before the referendum.

