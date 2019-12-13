Draft of new constitution to be widely discussed before referendum

Today, the fourth meeting of the Constitutional Commission was held. Proposals to change the provisions of the main law of the country on the functions and powers of Parliament were considered.

It is proposed to give the All-Belarusian People's Assembly a constitutional status. Its delegates will be elected for five years. The idea to restrict MPs' opportunities to work in the executive branch was supported, as Valery Mitskevich noted. Most importantly, it violates the principle of separation of powers. The age qualification will not be changed.