Experts discuss draft of updated Constitution

Work on updating the Constitution continues. The Basic Law of the country is a certain agreement between the state and society. Therefore, citizens are actively involved in the development of the document. The first stage of the work of the Constitutional Commission has been completed. The members of the Constitutional Commission shared their views on what changes, additions and proposals to the Basic Law of our country can be made.



An active discussion about improving the Constitution of Belarus, the future of the Belarusian nation will be aired on the First National Channel of the Belarusian Radio at 12:05, as well as on YouTube and Telegram channels.

