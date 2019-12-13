New Constitution is a truly "people's" document

The new version of the Constitution is, in fact, a "people's" document. The draft of the basic law of the country was widely discussed with participation of all people. The updated document contains 156 articles (instead of 147 former ones). The Preamble and 81 articles have been changed. There are 11 completely new ones including the article about the All-Belarusian People's Assembly. It contains 47 clauses. As a result, we got a law that fully corresponds to the internal political, social and economic processes, reflects the needs of the Belarusian society, and corresponds to the time requirements.